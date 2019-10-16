Beef products recalled because of possible E. coli contamination

Several beef products are being recalled because they may be contaminated with E. coli.
Authorities want you to be aware of some significant differences between hemp and cannabis as they investigate the theft of more than $8,000 worth of the industrial plant.
A new law for cat owners in Illinois is set to take effect January first.
A graduate of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale is the newest Architect of the Illinois State Capitol.
Yahoo users can now file a claim for a piece of a $117 million class-action settlement related to massive dated breaches within the company.
There are more than 50 court reporter vacancies across Illinois, which prompted the circuit to hold 'first-steps' classes in order to introduce people to the profession.
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) welcomed the Stanley Cup to Capitol Hill Wednesday.
A former Missouri State Highway Patrol captain who led the policing effort during Ferguson protests is joining the St. Louis prosecutor's office.
Next year, the Southern Illinois Miners will have more teams to play against as the Frontier League absorbs the Can-Am League.
Federal authorities are investigating the death of a 56-year-old man at a soybean processing plant in St. Joseph.
