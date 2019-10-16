New law requires rabies vaccinations for cats

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A new law for cat owners in Illinois is set to take effect January first. Illinois made changes to the Animal Control Act last year, which will require all cats four-months old and older to receive a rabies vaccination.

A local veterinarian said even without this law, having your pets vaccinated is just good pet care.

"We try to rabies vaccinate every animal that comes in because there's always a possibility that something could happen," said Veterinarian Dr. LeeAnn Greenwell from Troop Veterinary Services in Williamson County. "If the animal bites someone else then the client would be liable, and then too, the animal needs to be protected."

Dr. Greenwell said she has always recommended the rabies vaccinations for cats, even those kept inside.

"You never know, they might sneak out, if they get bitten, or attacked -- did the animal that attacked them have rabies, we just don't know," said Greenwell, adding that the new law will catch some people off guard, but veterinary services throughout Illinois have been educating their clients on its coming arrival. She said for pet owners with multiple cats, each one will require a shot.

"The rule goes into effect at the beginning of the year," said Greenwell. "If they have multiple cats, go ahead and start. Get a couple in this month, then again the next month."

Some veterinarians will do multiple-pets in one visit, which can save you time and money. Dr. Greenwell said that before the vaccination is given, a complete checkup takes place to ensure the animal's health.

"So if the cat's healthy and doing well, then we talk about the vaccine. I always show where we're giving it, where it's being given, and (explain that) there are complications that can happen with vaccines, just like there is with us. Normally, a little heat, a little swelling, a little pain," said Greenwell. "Once you get your inoculation series done, then it's a yearly thing, so, you don't have to take your cat, every week to the veterinarian for vaccinations."

While the new law for cats is pretty much the same as the current law for dogs, cats will not be required to wear their tags.