SIU graduate named Architect of the Illinois State Capitol

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- A graduate of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale is the newest Architect of the Illinois State Capitol.

Andrea Aggertt, a Newton, Ill. native, will work to preserve the capitol's infrastructure and increase the functionality of historic buildings on capitol grounds. Aggertt is the third person to hold the position of Architect of the Capitol.

Aggertt said:

My goal is to continue renovation of the Capitol building. Within the next year I want to finalize the master plan to study the short and long-term needs of the complex. At the forefront is need to enhance sustainability and preserve most of the buildings and improve the grounds.

The architect also provides professional expertise regarding the preservation of architectural and artistic elements entrusted to its care, and provides recommendations concerning design, construction, and maintenance of the facilities and grounds.