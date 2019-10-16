Blunt welcomes Stanley Cup to Capitol Hill - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Blunt welcomes Stanley Cup to Capitol Hill

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (WSIL) --  U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) welcomed the Stanley Cup to Capitol Hill Wednesday.

Blunt released the following statement after visiting the iconic trophy:

St. Louis waited a long time to bring the Stanley Cup home. It was a tremendous honor to get to see the Stanley Cup in person today. Last season was one for the story books – from last place in the NHL to Stanley Cup champions all in just a few months. This team embodies the heart and soul of St. Louis and our state with their grit and determination. Seeing the Blues hoisting the Stanley Cup in the air is a moment nobody in Missouri will ever forget. I look forward to seeing the Blues bring the Cup back to Missouri again next year.

