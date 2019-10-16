Blunt welcomes Stanley Cup to Capitol Hill

Yahoo users can now file a claim for a piece of a $117 million class-action settlement related to massive dated breaches within the company.
There are more than 50 court reporter vacancies across Illinois, which prompted the circuit to hold 'first-steps' classes in order to introduce people to the profession.
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) welcomed the Stanley Cup to Capitol Hill Wednesday.
A former Missouri State Highway Patrol captain who led the policing effort during Ferguson protests is joining the St. Louis prosecutor's office.
Next year, the Southern Illinois Miners will have more teams to play against as the Frontier League absorbs the Can-Am League.
Federal authorities are investigating the death of a 56-year-old man at a soybean processing plant in St. Joseph.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health says more than a third of students haven't received the mandated Hepatitis A vaccination.
The Chicago Bears are cautiously optimistic quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will return from a left shoulder injury this week.
Women who want to be ready to protect themselves may want to sign up for Personal Safety for Women classes put on by the Carbondale Police Department before the end of the year.
Chicago's public schools have canceled classes after the teachers' union president announced that his bargaining team will recommend teachers vote to go on strike.
