Court reporters in high demand across the U.S.

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- In a court case there are several key players: a judge, jury, prosecutor and defense attorney.

A court reporter, or stenographer, is another piece of the courtroom puzzle that often goes unnoticed and quietly keeps record of every single word in a case.

Andrea Jenn is one of 13 stenographers in the 2nd Judicial Circuit that covers 12 counties. Jenn has been working as a court reporter for 20 years.

"We are short two court reporters, so sometimes there are days where I cover one courthouse in the morning and a different one in the afternoon," Jenn said. "(We're) trying to make sure that everybody gets a court reporter for what they need."

Some judicial districts in Illinois with a lack court reporters are allowed to use recording devices in order to keep track of what's said in court, and a court reporter would transcribe it.

Jenn says a court reporter can tell the difference between a person speaking and a piece of unintelligible audio, something that today's technology can't.

"In the 2nd Judicial District, we don't have any recording devices, so if there's not a court reporter available they'll have to reschedule cases," Jenn said. "We don't take things out that somebody said, and we don't add things in. We just record exactly what happens as it is."

There are more than 50 court reporter vacancies across Illinois, which prompted the circuit to hold 'first-steps' classes in order to introduce people to the profession. Jenn said the first few classes have seen good turnouts.

"We had over 30 students come, and we've taught them about the profession, career opportunities and income potential," Jenn said. "Court reporting is basically a trade that you don't have to have a degree for. You just have to have a certificate."

Around 400 court reporter vacancies are expected to pop up across Illinois in the next 10 years.

