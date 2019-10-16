Missouri dog breeder sued over conditions at kennels - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri dog breeder sued over conditions at kennels

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The state is suing a southwest Missouri dog breeder over what officials call continued substandard conditions at the business.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said Wednesday he filed a lawsuit that accuses Puppy Love Kennel and its owner, Cory Mincey, of violating the state law governing kennels.

In a statement, Schmidt said conditions at the kennel in Elkland in Dallas County were "horrible and inexcusable." He said since 2018, the Missouri Department of Agriculture found several recurring violations such as buildup of feces, inadequate water, thin dogs and deficient veterinary care. He also said Mincey repeatedly avoided inspections.

The state is seeking a temporary restraining order and permanent injunction prohibiting Mincey from further violations of the Animal Care Facilities Act. It also seeks a $1,000 fine for each past violation.

Mincey did not return a phone call seeking comment.

