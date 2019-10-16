Former HR executive admits to embezzling $1.8 million - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former HR executive admits to embezzling $1.8 million

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former human resources director from St. Louis has admitted to embezzling more than $1.8 million from her employer.

The U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis says 42-year-old Nicole Scott pleaded guilty Wednesday to one felony count of wire fraud. Sentencing is in January. Restitution is mandatory.

Federal prosecutors say that from 2009 to this year, Scott manipulated the unnamed company's payroll system so that company payments were made to terminated employees, but with the money going into her personal account.

Scott used the money on clothing, mortgage payments and other personal expenses.

