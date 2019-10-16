Food donations help family members who are caregivers

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Donations from our Sack Hunger food drive help families, veterans and the elderly who struggle to make ends meet. Those donations also help ease the burden off family members who help their loved ones.

"I help my mom, which is one of the best parts of my life and I'm fortunate that I can help her," said Janet Ramsey.

Janet Ramsey helps take care of her elderly mother and flies back from her home in California as often as she can. Her mother, Helen, is 89 years-old and each month she gets a senior box from the Salvation Army.

Janet says just knowing someone is helping make ends meet, gives her peace of mind.

"We've never had stuff given to us. Mom worked her whole life and so, its different, but you know, its a blessing and we appreciate that," said Janet.

Helen was able to work until a few years ago, but she never made enough to get ahead.

"My income is very low, less than $700 a month. If I had to buy groceries out of that, I wouldn't have money to pay my utilities," said Helen.

Helen says when she receives the food, she immediately divides it to make it last the whole month. She says she can make a chicken go a long way.

"I might put two pieces in each little plastic bag, freeze each one of them, and then one time I might have chicken and dumplings, another time I might have chicken soup," said Helen.

Helen and Janet say they've always obeyed the Golden Rule; to treat others how you want to be treated. Janet says she believes that's why good things are coming back to them.

"We are old now and you can look back and you can remember things, maybe hard times and what not, but we always tried and we never gave up and now we are being blessed," said Janet.

Janet says when you donate, your'e helping people like her mother. She says it may not feel like much, but they are grateful.

"For some people it's a small thing, but for my mom, it's a big deal. I want you to know that we appreciate it," said Janet.

If you'd like to help, this week our News 3 crew will be at the West Frankfort Kroger from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. October 17th. All of the donations collected will benefit the Crosswalk Community Action Agency.