Frontier League to expand in 2020 season

Next year, the Southern Illinois Miners will have more teams to play against as the Frontier League absorbs the Can-Am League.
Federal authorities are investigating the death of a 56-year-old man at a soybean processing plant in St. Joseph.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health says more than a third of students haven't received the mandated Hepatitis A vaccination.
The Chicago Bears are cautiously optimistic quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will return from a left shoulder injury this week.
Women who want to be ready to protect themselves may want to sign up for Personal Safety for Women classes put on by the Carbondale Police Department before the end of the year.
Chicago's public schools have canceled classes after the teachers' union president announced that his bargaining team will recommend teachers vote to go on strike.
WSIL - Skies will clear and winds will calm and that will let temperatures drop into the upper 30s by Thursday morning. ...
The estate of the 5-year-old northern Illinois boy who was beaten to death and buried in a shallow grave this year has filed a lawsuit contending that two state child welfare workers ignored clear signs that the...
The estate of the 5-year-old northern Illinois boy who was beaten to death and buried in a shallow grave this year has filed a lawsuit contending that two state child welfare workers ignored clear signs that the boy was...
The United Auto Workers and General Motors have reached a tentative contract agreement that could end a monthlong strike that brought the automaker's U.S. factories to a standstill.
For about $23 bucks, you can either get a bottle of Jim Beam bourbon or spend a night at the company's distillery in Kentucky.
