Frontier League to expand in 2020 season

(WSIL) -- Next year, the Southern Illinois Miners will have more teams to play against as the Frontier League absorbs the Can-Am League.

The nine members of the Frontier League will be joined by five former members of the Can-Am League to create a 14-team circuit.

The New Jersey Jackals, Quebec Capitales, Rockland Boulders, Sussex County Miners, Trois-Rivieres Aigles, The Washington Wild Things and Lake Erie Crushers will play in the Can-Am Division.

The seven remaining teams: the Evansville Otters, Florence Freedom, Gateway Grizzlies, Joliet Slammers, Schaumburg Boomers, Southern Illinois Miners and the Windy City ThunderBolts, will compete in the Midwestern Division.

The Frontier League is the oldest independent professional baseball league in the country. It began play in 1993. The League just completed its 27th consecutive season. In those 27 seasons, over 1000 players have been signed by MLB teams. 38 of those players have advanced to play in Major League Baseball.

Frontier League Commissioner, Bill Lee, who has held that position since 1994, says:

I am extremely excited and privileged to be able to make this announcement. These discussions have been ongoing for almost 2 years. The 2019 Frontier League/Can-Am League All-Star Game was the first major step in the Leagues working together. We believe this merger strengthens Independent Professional Baseball as a whole. I want to thank everyone from both Leagues that have worked so hard to make this happen.

All teams will play a 96-game schedule next season, which kicks off with Opening Day on Thursday, May 14. The regular season ends Sunday, September 6.