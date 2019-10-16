Man killed in accident at soybean plant in St. Joseph - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man killed in accident at soybean plant in St. Joseph

Posted: Updated:
Image: Google Maps Image: Google Maps

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - Federal authorities are investigating the death of a 56-year-old man at a soybean processing plant in St. Joseph.

The accident occurred Monday at AG Processing in St. Joseph.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports the worker, Tony Wilson, died as the result of a fall. His hometown was not released.

Police have determined there was no foul play involved in the death.

AGP spokesman Matt Caswell said Wilson's death was an unfortunate incident. No other details were released.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating Wilson's death.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.