Personal Safety for Women classes offered by Carbondale Police

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Women who want to be ready to protect themselves may want to sign up for Personal Safety for Women classes put on by the Carbondale Police Department before the end of the year.

The classes are geared toward sexual assault prevention and are designed to teach women prevention and precaution methods and how to escape from an attack should one occur.

The class consists of a lecture (which focuses on Alertness, Prevention, Precaution, and Preparation) in addition to two hands-on workshops.

The class is free, but it is limited to 20 people. There are three separate classes offered. You can click here to see which one works best for you.

If you have any questions or wish to sign up for a class please call 618- 457-3200 ext. 402 or send an e-mail to rmathis@explorecarbondale.com.