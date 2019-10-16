Personal Safety for Women classes offered by Carbondale Police - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Personal Safety for Women classes offered by Carbondale Police

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Women who want to be ready to protect themselves may want to sign up for Personal Safety for Women classes put on by the Carbondale Police Department before the end of the year.

The classes are geared toward sexual assault prevention and are designed to teach women prevention and precaution methods and how to escape from an attack should one occur. 

The class consists of a lecture (which focuses on Alertness, Prevention, Precaution, and Preparation) in addition to two hands-on workshops.

The class is free, but it is limited to 20 people. There are three separate classes offered. You can click here to see which one works best for you.

If you have any questions or wish to sign up for a class please call 618- 457-3200 ext. 402 or send an e-mail to rmathis@explorecarbondale.com.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.