Arkansas begins working on I-49 construction projects

HIWASSE, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has started working on multimillion-dollar construction projects to complete its section of Interstate 49.

Highway Commissioner Phillip Taldo says when I-49 is finished it will benefit the economy of northwest Arkansas. The highway will eventually run from the Gulf Coast near New Orleans to Canada.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports that officials broke ground Tuesday on a project to complete the Bella Vista Bypass, known as the Arkansas/Missouri connector, 2.5 miles from the state line.

The other project is to convert a roundabout to a single-point urban interchange in Bentonville.

The director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation says the Bella Vista Bypass has been discussed for at least 25 years.

Taldo says more funds are needed to complete the final section from Alma to Texarkana.

