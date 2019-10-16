Frosty morning coming up - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Frosty morning coming up

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - Skies will clear and winds will calm and that will let temperatures drop into the upper 30s by Thursday morning.  Likely have to scrape windshields on outdoor vehicles if you are up early.  Just a few fair weather clouds are expected in the afternoon of what should turn out to be a crisp fall day.  

Jim has latest forecast looking ahead to the next chance of rain coming up on News 3 this evening. 

