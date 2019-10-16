Jim Beam Airbnb rental to cost the price of a bourbon bottle

Chicago's public schools have canceled classes after the teachers' union president announced that his bargaining team will recommend teachers vote to go on strike.
WSIL - Skies will clear and winds will calm and that will let temperatures drop into the upper 30s by Thursday morning. ...
The estate of the 5-year-old northern Illinois boy who was beaten to death and buried in a shallow grave this year has filed a lawsuit contending that two state child welfare workers ignored clear signs that the...
The United Auto Workers and General Motors have reached a tentative contract agreement that could end a monthlong strike that brought the automaker's U.S. factories to a standstill.
For about $23 bucks, you can either get a bottle of Jim Beam bourbon or spend a night at the company's distillery in Kentucky.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Civil War Days makes a return to John A. Logan college for its 15th annual year.
State Rep. Allen Skillicorn, R-Crystal Lake, says the gas tax increase and infrastructure improvement bill should be repealed considering a federal investigation into Sen. Martin Sandoval, who played a lead role in the legislation.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Joe Maddon has agreed to become the Los Angeles Angels' manager.
The Marion Police Department is welcoming five new school safety officers. The officers were sworn in Tuesday morning at City Hall before heading to the schools they've been assigned.
With the 2020 U.S. Census approaching, consumers should guard their identity against fraudulent requests for their personal information.
