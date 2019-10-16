McGrath fundraising tops $10 million in Senate race - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

McGrath fundraising tops $10 million in Senate race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Retired Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath is showing her mettle as a campaign fundraiser, hauling in more than $10.7 million since starting her campaign against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

McGrath has outraised the six-term Kentucky Republican this year. However, based on the latest numbers posted by the Federal Election Commission McConnell has more campaign cash in the bank.

McGrath is among several Democrats vying to challenge McConnell in 2020.

McConnell, a prolific fundraiser, has raised slightly more than $7.5 million so far this year and nearly $13.4 million this election cycle. His campaign had $9 million cash on hand at the end of September, compared to about $6.7 million for McGrath's campaign.

McGrath entered the Senate race in July. She narrowly lost a U.S. House race last year.

