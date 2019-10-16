Inmate gets 15 years after admitting to 1999 killing - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Inmate gets 15 years after admitting to 1999 killing

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man already serving time in prison has been sentenced to 15 additional years after confessing to killing a St. Louis man two decades ago.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 40-year-old DeAngelo Thomas pleaded guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of Floyd Epps.

Thomas has been imprisoned at the Potosi Correctional Center since 2000 for robbery. He told prison officials last year he wanted to confess to killing Epps, who was found fatally shot on Feb. 6, 1999.

Thomas was 19 at the time. He told a detective that he gave Epps money to buy him alcohol. When Epps returned, they argued over how much change was due.

Thomas pulled a gun and fired as Epps tried to run away.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.