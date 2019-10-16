Kansas City mayor raises concerns about temporary jail - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City mayor raises concerns about temporary jail

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is raising concerns after six escapes, a death, an assault and an attempted suicide at the city's temporary jail.

KCUR reports that Lucas says he is "incredibly underwhelmed" with the Heartland Center for Behavioral Change after moving some of its municipal inmates there in June.

The city previously housed inmates at the Jackson County Detention Center but stopped after the county sought to increase the amount it charged. Inmates also are housed in jails in the Missouri counties of Vernon and Johnson. Lucas says the city is "looking for better opportunities long-term."

Heartland President and CEO Kyle Mead says the private, nonprofit facility was not built to be a detention center. He says the city has the resources to have its own detention facility.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.