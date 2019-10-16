State rep calls for repeal of Illinois' gas tax hike

(WSIL) – A McHenry County legislator is calling for the repeal of Illinois’ recent gas tax hike.

State Rep. Allen Skillicorn, R-Crystal Lake, says the gas tax increase and infrastructure improvement bill should be repealed considering a federal investigation into Sen. Martin Sandoval, who played a lead role in the legislation.

On September 24, FBI agents raided offices belonging to Sen. Sandoval. A search warrant later released by the Senate showed investigators were looking for items related to politicians, gambling and construction companies, and any “official action taken in exchange for a benefit.”

“There is no process in the infrastructure bill for which projects will be selected or which companies will be hired to do the work,” stated Rep. Skillicorn. “Now we read that federal investigators have raided Sen. Sandoval’s house and his offices and that there are questions about potential kickbacks. We have no assurances that anything about this bill was above board. Let’s repeal it and draft clean legislation to provide taxpayers with a guarantee that their hard-earned dollars are not going to pad the pockets of connected insiders.”

Rep. Skillicorn says he plans to file legislation to repeal the Capital Bill that could be voted on during the upcoming veto session.