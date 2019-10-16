GM and union reach tentative deal that could end strike - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

GM and union reach tentative deal that could end strike

Posted: Updated:

DETROIT (AP) -- The United Auto Workers and General Motors have reached a tentative contract agreement that could end a monthlong strike that brought the automaker's U.S. factories to a standstill.

The deal was hammered out Wednesday but it won't immediately end the strike by more than 49,000 workers. They're likely to stay on the picket lines at least a few more days until union committees vote on the deal. The entire membership also must vote.

Details of the four-year agreement have yet to be released.

Workers left their jobs early Sept. 16. They wanted a bigger share of GM's profits, job security and a path to permanent jobs for temporary workers.

The company wanted to reduce labor costs so they're closer to U.S. factories run by foreign automakers.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.