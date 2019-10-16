GM and union reach tentative deal that could end strike

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Civil War Days makes a return to John A. Logan college for its 15th annual year.
State Rep. Allen Skillicorn, R-Crystal Lake, says the gas tax increase and infrastructure improvement bill should be repealed considering a federal investigation into Sen. Martin Sandoval, who played a lead role in the legislation.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Joe Maddon has agreed to become the Los Angeles Angels' manager.
The United Auto Workers and General Motors have reached a tentative contract agreement that could end a monthlong strike that brought the automaker's U.S. factories to a standstill.
The Marion Police Department is welcoming five new school safety officers. The officers were sworn in Tuesday morning at City Hall before heading to the schools they've been assigned.
With the 2020 U.S. Census approaching, consumers should guard their identity against fraudulent requests for their personal information.
Brrr! Behind the cold front, winds have turned out of the northwest and it's become quite breezy.
The Washington Nationals are headed to the World Series after a four-game sweep of the Cardinals.
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) wants to remind local governments and non-profits impacted by floods this year that the deadline to apply for assistance is October 19th.
Many professional and college sports leagues are endorsing legislation that would strengthen school procedures for preventing, identifying, and treating student-athletes who suffer concussions.
