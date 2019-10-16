Marion swears in five new school safety officers

The Marion Police Department is welcoming five new school safety officers. The officers were sworn in Tuesday morning at City Hall before heading to the schools they've been assigned.
With the 2020 U.S. Census approaching, consumers should guard their identity against fraudulent requests for their personal information.
Brrr! Behind the cold front, winds have turned out of the northwest and it's become quite breezy.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Civil War Days makes a return to John A. Logan college for its 15th annual year.
The Washington Nationals are headed to the World Series after a four-game sweep of the Cardinals.
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) wants to remind local governments and non-profits impacted by floods this year that the deadline to apply for assistance is October 19th.
Many professional and college sports leagues are endorsing legislation that would strengthen school procedures for preventing, identifying, and treating student-athletes who suffer concussions.
Illinois educators hope events like transfer fair attracts students to stay in the state.
The Fire Department received $2,500 from FM Global.
On Monday evening, the Murphysboro Education Association (MEA) officially got a new contract.
