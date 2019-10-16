Marion swears in five new school safety officers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Marion swears in five new school safety officers

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion Police Department is welcoming five new school safety officers. The officers were sworn in Tuesday morning at City Hall before heading to the schools they've been assigned. 

The Marion City Council approved the five new officers last month, putting an officer in each of the six schools in the district. Marion hired it's first school resource officer, Officer Tom Stearns, in 2018. 

Marion police chief David Fitts told News 3 at a city council meeting in September, "We're seeing our children and teachers in certain places getting injured or killed, and if we have the means and resources to try to do something to prevent that here, we're going to do it."

Putting an officer in each school is part of the 2020 Vision that was presented by mayor Mike Absher and the city council when they took office in early 2019. 

