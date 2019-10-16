Astronomer to speak about Hubble Telescope at Ky university - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Astronomer to speak about Hubble Telescope at Ky university

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A former director and astronomer emeritus of the Space Telescope Science Institute will speak about the Hubble Space Telescope at the University of Louisville this month.

Robert Williams will deliver the annual Bullitt lecture in astronomy at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The event is free and open to the public.

Williams was director at the Baltimore-based institute from 1993 to 1998. The institute operates the Hubble Telescope with Goddard Space Flight Center for NASA and the European Space Agency.

Williams will talk about the history of the telescope, which was launched in 1990 and is still in operation. He will explain how astronomers have used the instrument to look back in time to learn the formation of the universe's structure shortly after the Big Bang.

