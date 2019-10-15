IEMA deadline for governments, churches is October 19

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) wants to remind local governments and non-profits impacted by floods this year that the deadline to apply for assistance is October 19th. Failure to meet that deadline will eliminate all chances for reimbursement of flood damages or expenses.

Public Assistance is available in the following counties: Adams, Alexander, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Greene, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jackson, Jersey, Knox, Madison, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Pike, Randolph, Rock Island, Schuyler, Scott, St. Clair, Stephenson, Union and Whiteside.

Because October 19 is a Saturday, IEMA is encouraging applicants to complete the process by Friday, October 18. To apply for assistance, each organization must complete and submit a FEMA Form 90-49, Request for Public Assistance form to IEMA.

Acting IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau:

This funding opportunity doesn’t come along that often and we want to make sure our communities take full advantage of these federal dollars. Remember that just because your facility wasn’t touched by floodwaters, doesn’t mean your organization wasn’t impacted by these historic floods. Expenses take many shapes and forms. This could include lost revenue or opening a shelter out of harms way.

For additional information regarding the flood recovery process, click here.