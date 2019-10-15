Murphysboro school board approves teachers' contract - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Murphysboro school board approves teachers' contract

Posted: Updated:

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- On Monday evening, the Murphysboro Education Association (MEA) officially got a new contract.

The Murphysboro 186 Board of Education (BOE) voted to ratify the agreement at its meeting Tuesday. The MEA voted to ratify the contract on Wednesday, October 9, ending it's 5-day strike.

A strike was declared on Thursday, October 3, after negotiations between the MEA and BOE stalled. The two sides had been negotiating since March 2019.

The new contract includes a three-year contract with salary increases of 3 percent for years one and two, and a 3.5 percent raise for the third year. Teachers will also give up one of their personal days in order to help mitigate costs to the district in making up strike days.

MEA Chief Negotiator Catlin Langellier:

We are thrilled. We fought hard for this contract, and it made all the difference. This new agreement truly puts our students first and sets the district up for a bright future. It’s unfortunate, it took us a strike to get us here, but our students are worth fighting for. This strike was difficult, but it brought our community together and made us stronger in the end.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.