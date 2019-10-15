Murphysboro school board approves teachers' contract

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- On Monday evening, the Murphysboro Education Association (MEA) officially got a new contract.

The Murphysboro 186 Board of Education (BOE) voted to ratify the agreement at its meeting Tuesday. The MEA voted to ratify the contract on Wednesday, October 9, ending it's 5-day strike.

A strike was declared on Thursday, October 3, after negotiations between the MEA and BOE stalled. The two sides had been negotiating since March 2019.

The new contract includes a three-year contract with salary increases of 3 percent for years one and two, and a 3.5 percent raise for the third year. Teachers will also give up one of their personal days in order to help mitigate costs to the district in making up strike days.

MEA Chief Negotiator Catlin Langellier: