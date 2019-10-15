Murphysboro school board approves teachers' contract

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) wants to remind local governments and non-profits impacted by floods this year that the deadline to apply for assistance is October 19th.
Many professional and college sports leagues are endorsing legislation that would strengthen school procedures for preventing, identifying, and treating student-athletes who suffer concussions.
Illinois educators hope events like transfer fair attracts students to stay in the state.
The Fire Department received $2,500 from FM Global.
On Monday evening, the Murphysboro Education Association (MEA) officially got a new contract.
Road crews are working to fix a highway that washed away in the flood waters this spring.
New report by Advance Illinois states first time students are struggling inside the classroom.
Egypt's Antiquities Ministry says archaeologists have uncovered at least 20 ancient wooden coffins in the southern city of Luxor.
President Donald Trump has tweeted his support for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, a steadfast Trump supporter who faces a tough reelection fight in Kentucky.
John A. Logan College will host the 15th Annual Civil War Day on Wednesday, October 16.
