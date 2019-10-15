Pritzker administration won't sale state land for casino - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pritzker administration won't sale state land for casino

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration says it won't sell state-owned land in a Chicago suburb to further development of a proposed combined race track and casino.

In a Tuesday letter, administration officials told Tinley Park leaders they're no longer looking to sell the shuttered Tinley Park Mental Health Center. That land was floated for development by video gambling entrepreneur Rick Heidner and Hawthorne Race Course general manager Tim Carey.

It was revealed last week that FBI agents went looking for "items related to" Heidner and his video gambling company Gold Rush Gaming last month when they searched the Springfield office of Democratic state Sen. Martin Sandoval. Heidner was also mentioned in the search warrant released Tuesday for McCook Mayor Jeff Tobolski's office.

Heidner appeared Tuesday at an Illinois Racing Board meeting asserting he is not a "mob affiliate." He hasn't been accused of wrongdoing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.