Marion Fire Department receives grant funding

MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion Fire Department will continue to educate students thanks to grant money.

The Fire Department received $2,500 from FM Global. The money will be used to purchase educational materials for students. Throughout the year, the department travels to local schools and educates students about fire prevention and safety.

Marion Fire Chief Jerry Odum said, "Public education is our number one goal. If we can educate young kids and they can take it home to their parents and inform them what they've learned during the day, the main goal is to try to prevent fires and prevent loss."

FM Global is a worldwide property insurance company. Each year the company awards grants to local departments, with the ultimately goal of loss prevention.

