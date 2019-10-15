Miller City Road under major construction

Road crews are working to fix a highway that washed away in the flood waters this spring.
Road crews are working to fix a highway that washed away in the flood waters this spring.
New report by Advance Illinois states first time students are struggling inside the classroom.
New report by Advance Illinois states first time students are struggling inside the classroom.
Egypt's Antiquities Ministry says archaeologists have uncovered at least 20 ancient wooden coffins in the southern city of Luxor.
Egypt's Antiquities Ministry says archaeologists have uncovered at least 20 ancient wooden coffins in the southern city of Luxor.
President Donald Trump has tweeted his support for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, a steadfast Trump supporter who faces a tough reelection fight in Kentucky.
President Donald Trump has tweeted his support for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, a steadfast Trump supporter who faces a tough reelection fight in Kentucky.
John A. Logan College will host the 15th Annual Civil War Day on Wednesday, October 16.
John A. Logan College will host the 15th Annual Civil War Day on Wednesday, October 16.
NATO envoys are set to hold talks Wednesday on the impact of Turkey's offensive into northern Syria after several allies raised concerns about the actions of the Turkish armed forces.
NATO envoys are set to hold talks Wednesday on the impact of Turkey's offensive into northern Syria after several allies raised concerns about the actions of the Turkish armed forces.
Illinois State Police is making changes to requirements in order to widen the hiring pool amid a trooper shortage.
Illinois State Police is making changes to requirements in order to widen the hiring pool amid a trooper shortage.
President Donald Trump honored the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, using the occasion to touch on the situation in Turkey and an agriculture deal with China.
President Donald Trump honored the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, using the occasion to touch on the situation in Turkey and an agriculture deal with China.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) issued the following statement regarding the situation in Syria as Turkey's military operation against Kurdish groups in Syria is in its seventh day.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) issued the following statement regarding the situation in Syria as Turkey's military operation against Kurdish groups in Syria is in its seventh day.
Taco Bell says it has removed and discarded of approximately 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef from its restaurants.
Taco Bell says it has removed and discarded of approximately 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef from its restaurants.