Furr-Ever Homes: St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro

(WSIL) -- We're kicking off a new segment this week. "Furr-Ever Homes" will air a couple times a month, showcasing pets up for adoption in our region.

This week takes us to St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro to meet Dally. Dally is a twelve-week-old coonhound mix located at St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro and she is ready to head out the door to her "Furr-Ever" home.

President of the Board of Directors, Diane Daugherty says, "She's going to be a pretty good sized dog as you can see and maybe a hunting dog but probably just a lapdog."

Daugherty also says that while adopting a puppy takes a lot of work, the benefits outweigh the hassles.

Daugherty explains, "The benefits obviously are you can mold them to what you want. If you've got a cat, they can get use to the cat. If you've got kids they'll get use to the children. They'll be molded in however, you know, they don't come with baggage, we'll put it like that."

Dally has plenty of experience with other pets. She and her brother Droopy were a litter of nine.

Daugherty says, "She is a lover and just wants to be cuddled and her adoption fee is $275."

The adoption fee includes all of her vaccinations, her spaying surgery, microchip and all of her shots for the first year.

Daugherty just asks that you make sure you're ready before you adopt, "With this one, obviously she loves everybody so you know, but a puppy's work so you do need to think about it. There are people who want to come in and adopt a one year old and there are people and adopt a seven year old and thank goodness because we have them all."

If you're interested in adopting Dally or Droopy please click here for more information.