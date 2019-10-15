Civil War Day is October 16

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- John A. Logan College will host the 15th Annual Civil War Day on Wednesday, October 16.

There will be guest speakers, exhibits, and Civil War re-enactors at the college from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you live in the area, you'll want to be aware that a cannon will fire at 7 a.m., and then every 15 minutes from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.