Civil War Day is October 16 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Civil War Day is October 16

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- John A. Logan College will host the 15th Annual Civil War Day on Wednesday, October 16.

There will be guest speakers, exhibits, and Civil War re-enactors at the college from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you live in the area, you'll want to be aware that a cannon will fire at 7 a.m., and then every 15 minutes from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.