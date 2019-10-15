Trump tweets support for Kentucky governor in election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - President Donald Trump has tweeted his support for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, a steadfast Trump supporter who faces a tough reelection fight in Kentucky.

Trump points to Bevin's support for gun rights and says the governor is "strong on crime and the border." Trump says Bevin has done a "wonderful job" and has his "complete and total endorsement."

The tweet comes three weeks before the Nov. 5 election showdown between Bevin and his challenger, Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear.

Governor @MattBevin has done a wonderful job for the people of Kentucky! He continues to protect your very important Second Amendment. Matt is Strong on Crime and the Border, he Loves our Great Vets and Military. Matt has my Complete and Total Endorsement, and always has! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2019

Trump easily carried Kentucky in winning the presidency and remains a force in the state.

Bevin is hoping for a presidential visit late in the campaign.

Trump made a last-minute pitch for Bevin in the May primary. Despite the president's support, Bevin barely topped 50% of the GOP vote against three challengers.

