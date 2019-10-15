McConnell: We must avoid strategic calamity in the Middle East

NATO envoys are set to hold talks Wednesday on the impact of Turkey's offensive into northern Syria after several allies raised concerns about the actions of the Turkish armed forces.
President Donald Trump has tweeted his support for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, a steadfast Trump supporter who faces a tough reelection fight in Kentucky.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) issued the following statement regarding the situation in Syria as Turkey's military operation against Kurdish groups in Syria is in its seventh day.
Taco Bell says it has removed and discarded of approximately 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef from its restaurants.
Laura Carver, a senior at SIU Carbondale, has been named Missouri Valley Conference "Swimmer of the Week."
If you travel over the Mississippi in the Cairo area, you should be aware of new weight restrictions going into effect next week.
You may want to celebrate Taco Tuesday with homemade tacos instead of those you can get in a drive-thru due to a recall for taco meat sold to one popular restaurant.
WSIL - A round of showers and storms will be pushed through the region Tuesday night. Cooler air will return to the region for a couple days. ...
News 3's Mark Kiesling sits down for a one-on-one interview with Congressman Mike Bost.
A representative for Felicity Huffman says the actress has reported to a federal prison in California to serve a two-week sentence in the college admissions scandal.
