Mexican national sentenced for illegal re-entry, ID theft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 37-year-old Mexican national who repeatedly entered the United States illegally was sentenced in federal court in Kansas City to 2.5 years in prison without parole.

Rigoberto Vasquez-Milan was sentenced Tuesday for illegal re-entry after being deported and aggravated identity theft.

Federal prosecutors say Vasquez-Milan used another person's name, Social Security card and lawful permanent resident card to get a job at a Kansas City restaurant.

U.S. immigration authorities began investigating Vasquez-Milan in 2018 after he was accused of raping a co-worker. No charges were filed in that case.

Court documents say Vasquez-Milan entered the U.S. illegally at least a dozen times. He was removed from the United States three times and voluntarily returned to Mexico eight times.

