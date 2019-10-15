US judge weighs extradition of ex-Bosnian military policeman - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

US judge weighs extradition of ex-Bosnian military policeman

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A magistrate judge will decide if a former Bosnian military policeman now living in Missouri should be sent back to face war crime charges for allegedly raping an imprisoned pregnant Serbian woman during the Bosnian war in the early 1990s.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Cohen on Tuesday gave the attorney for 58-year-old Adem Kostjerevac (Ah'-DEM Kos-te-YUR-oh-vic) 30 days to file a response to the extradition efforts. A ruling is expected in December.

Bosnia requested Kostjerevac's extradition in August. He has lived in St. Louis County for 17 years.

Kostjerevac served with the army of Bosnia and Herzegovina. He's accused of repeatedly raping the woman following her 1992 arrest, causing a miscarriage.

Kostjerevac's attorney, Kayla Williams, says she will make the case that Kostjerevac's accuser was mistaken in identifying him as her assailant.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.