Illinois State Police looking to strengthen 2020 recruiting class

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Those looking to become an Illinois State Police trooper will find it easier to apply next year because of a new change in requirements.

Starting January 1, 2020, ISP will expand recruiting efforts by eliminating the bachelor's degree requirement. That means those who have an associate's degree or have completed 60 hours of related course work will now be able to apply to work for Illinois State Police.

Trooper Calvin Dye, Jr. says the number of troopers has dwindled since 2014 when the state had 1,700 troopers. This year, Dye says, that number is hovering around 1,300.

Working as ISP's southern region recruitment coordinator since May, Dye says ISP has been working to attract the best recruits from neighboring states like Kentucky and Missouri. He says the recruit numbers have been skyrocketing.

"We've been hitting a lot of military facilities, talking to soldiers that are about to get out of the military about a career with ISP," said Dye. "We're rated as one of the top law enforcement agencies, and we hold a very high standard."

2019 has been a year to forget for ISP. In January, Christopher Lambert was killed while responding to a traffic crash near the Chicago area. In March, a semi struck a ISP squad car that hit and killed Brooke Jones-Story while she was inspecting another vehicle on the side of a road.

Two days later, Gerald Ellis died from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle heading the wrong direction while Ellis was driving home. In August, Nick Hopkins was shot while serving a warrant in East St. Louis and died from his injuries.

But Dye says instances in which the trooper has to act in immediate danger are rare.

"For the most part, better than 90 percent of all police officers in the country do not get injured on the job," Dye said.

While ISP is focusing on adding road troopers, Dye says there are a variety of positions that need to be filled that don't require any field work.

"This is the biggest hiring push ISP has had since 1992," Dye said. "I think now is the time (to apply)."

If you're interested in applying for a position with Illinois State Police, click here.