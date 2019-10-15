U.S. 60/U.S. 62 bridge weight restrictions - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

U.S. 60/U.S. 62 bridge weight restrictions

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- If you travel over the Mississippi in the Cairo area, you should be aware of new weight restrictions going into effect next week.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will be restricting combination vehicles to 37 tons and single unit vehicles to 33 tons on the U.S. 60/U.S. 62 bridge.

The weight limit goes into effect Thursday, October 24. 

