Midweek cool down

Taco Bell says it has removed and discarded of approximately 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef from its restaurants.
Laura Carver, a senior at SIU Carbondale, has been named Missouri Valley Conference "Swimmer of the Week."
If you travel over the Mississippi in the Cairo area, you should be aware of new weight restrictions going into effect next week.
You may want to celebrate Taco Tuesday with homemade tacos instead of those you can get in a drive-thru due to a recall for taco meat sold to one popular restaurant.
WSIL - A round of showers and storms will be pushed through the region Tuesday night. Cooler air will return to the region for a couple days. ...
News 3's Mark Kiesling sits down for a one-on-one interview with Congressman Mike Bost.
A representative for Felicity Huffman says the actress has reported to a federal prison in California to serve a two-week sentence in the college admissions scandal.
Missouri officials are developing a public safety campaign aimed at making young people aware of the risks of vaping.
CAMBRIA (WSIL) -- It's not just brick and mortar restaurants that are popular throughout our region, Caribbean Hut is making a splash too.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. (WSIL) -- In this week's Taste of the Region, we take a look at a newer restaurant in Cape Girardeau.
