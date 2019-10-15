Midweek cool down - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Midweek cool down

Posted:

WSIL - A round of showers and storms will be pushed through the region Tuesday night.  Gusty winds are possible with the storms and behind the front.  Cooler air will return to the region for a couple days.  Skies should clear Wednesday leading to a chance of patchy frost Thursday morning. 

Jim has a check of radar and a look at the latest forecast on News 3 this evening. 

