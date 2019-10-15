Taco Bells in Illinois and Kentucky impacted by recall of 2.3 million lbs of beef

(WSIL) -- Taco Bell says it has removed and discarded of approximately 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef from its restaurants.

The move comes after a recall was announced Monday because the meat could have been contaminated with metal shavings.

In a press release, the Tex-Mex fast food chain announced:

As of 9 a.m. PDT on Monday, October 14, 100 percent of the affected restaurants in 21 states across the eastern Midwest (including Illinois and Kentucky), northern Southeast and Northeast regions impacted have confirmed product has been removed and discarded. The states include: CT, DE, IL, IN, KY, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, TN, VA, VT, WV and Washington, D.C.

On Monday, Kenosha Beef International announced it was recalling an undetermined amount of seasoned beef sent to Taco Bell restaurants because it may may be contaminated with metal shavings.