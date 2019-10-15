Man charged with fatal shooting after argument over dog - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man charged with fatal shooting after argument over dog

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City area man has been charged with fatally shooting another man after fighting over a family dog.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ebe Nelson was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of 63-year-old Frankie Gilmore. No attorney is listed for Nelson in online court records.

Court records say Nelson was forbidden from entering his mother's Raytown home because of a history of breaking things. Upon showing up there Sunday, Gilmore told Nelson to leave and not to take the family's dog, whom he had a history of mistreating.

The records say that after Nelson departed, Gilmore prepared to leave with the dog to dissuade Nelson from returning. But Nelson came back, wounded Gilmore, retrieved a rifle from a truck and shot him several more times, killing him.

