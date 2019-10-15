Registration opens for the 3rd annual Live2Lead conference

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The third annual Live2Lead Southern Illinois 2019 conference is happening at the end of October.

This leadership conference is designed to equip leaders and learners with new perspectives and give practical tools and key takeaways. It is on Friday, October 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m at The Pavilion in Marion. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. This one-day event will feature five world-class leadership speakers via video presentation. The live breakout sessions will have three local speakers, Jeff McGoy, Josh Benitone, and Pastor TW Norman.

For more information, call (618) 997-6311. Register online here.