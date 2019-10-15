Officer struck, injured 14-year-old girl with patrol vehicle - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Officer struck, injured 14-year-old girl with patrol vehicle

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a St. Louis County police officer struck and injured a 14-year-old girl with a patrol vehicle.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police say the girl was conscious and breathing when taken from the scene Monday evening. St. Louis Police Capt. Perri Johnson did not have any assessment of her condition but said her injuries were serious.

Johnson said he couldn't confirm bystander reports that there was a pursuit in progress when the girl was hit.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.