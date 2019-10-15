Anna Police searching for man accused of stealing $400 from Walmart

ANNA (WSIL) -- The Anna Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man they believe used a quick change scam to deceive a cashier out of $400 at Walmart.

The incident occurred on Sunday, October 13 around 12:30 p.m. at the Anna Walmart. The suspect can be seen in surveillance photos exiting the store wearing a dark colored hoodie and a yellow hat with what appears to be a New England Patriots emblem on it.

Police believe the suspect left the parking lot in what in a white 1999-2004 Nissan Pathfinder.

If you have any information on the suspect in the photos, you're asked to call officer Adam Tripp at (618) 833-8571 extension 1515.