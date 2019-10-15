Anna Police searching for man accused of stealing $400 from Walmart

I-24 Eastbound will be closed for approximately one hour Tuesday, October 15 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
I-24 Eastbound will be closed for approximately one hour Tuesday, October 15 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
The Anna Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man they believe used a quick change scam to deceive a cashier out of $400 at Wal-Mart.
The Anna Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man they believe used a quick change scam to deceive a cashier out of $400 at Wal-Mart.
Much of the daylight hours will be dry, but by sunset, storms are likely to develop along the cold front and then sweep eastward across southern Illinois and southeast Missouri through the evening hours.
Much of the daylight hours will be dry, but by sunset, storms are likely to develop along the cold front and then sweep eastward across southern Illinois and southeast Missouri through the evening hours.
MARION (WSIL) -- Marion High School students are putting on a play based on a true story.
MARION (WSIL) -- Marion High School students are putting on a play based on a true story.
Yahoo users can now file a claim for a piece of a $117 million class-action settlement related to massive dated breaches within the company.
Yahoo users can now file a claim for a piece of a $117 million class-action settlement related to massive dated breaches within the company.
You may want to celebrate Taco Tuesday with homemade tacos instead of those you can get in a drive-thru due to a recall for taco meat sold to one popular restaurant.
You may want to celebrate Taco Tuesday with homemade tacos instead of those you can get in a drive-thru due to a recall for taco meat sold to one popular restaurant.
A white former Fort Worth police officer has been booked in jail on a murder charge for the shooting of a black woman through a window in her home.
A white former Fort Worth police officer has been booked in jail on a murder charge for the shooting of a black woman through a window in her home.
Monday marked the official kickoff to SIU Homecoming week.
Monday marked the official kickoff to SIU Homecoming week.
In a letter given to employees, Peabody said the closures were due to “soft market conditions that make operations uneconomic.”
In a letter given to employees, Peabody said the closures were due to “soft market conditions that make operations uneconomic.”
A proposed bill would require all CBD products sold in Illinois to meet testing requirements set by the state Department of Agriculture
A proposed bill would require all CBD products sold in Illinois to meet testing requirements set by the state Department of Agriculture