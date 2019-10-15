Anna Police searching for man accused of stealing $400 from Walm - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Anna Police searching for man accused of stealing $400 from Walmart

Posted: Updated:

ANNA (WSIL) -- The Anna Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man they believe used a quick change scam to deceive a cashier out of $400 at Walmart. 

 

The incident occurred on Sunday, October 13 around 12:30 p.m. at the Anna Walmart. The suspect can be seen in surveillance photos exiting the store wearing a dark colored hoodie and a yellow hat with what appears to be a New England Patriots emblem on it.  

Police believe the suspect left the parking lot in what in a white 1999-2004 Nissan Pathfinder.

If you have any information on the suspect in the photos, you're asked to call officer Adam Tripp at (618) 833-8571 extension 1515. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.