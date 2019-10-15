A cold front brings showers and storms Tuesday evening

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Milder to start Tuesday morning as clouds increase and winds turn out of the southwest ahead of our next cold front.

Much of the daylight hours will be dry, but by sunset, storms are likely to develop along the cold front and then sweep eastward across southern Illinois and southeast Missouri through the evening hours. While the risk for severe storms is not big, there's a chance for a couple isolated strong storms with gusty winds and small hail.

By midnight, the cold front will be draped along the Ohio River with winds picking up from the northwest behind it. Rain will come to an end and temperatures will drop back into the lower 40s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon, a fair amount of cloud cover combined with a stiff northwest wind, temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 50s.

Warmer weather returns for the weekend with another strong cold front on the horizon for next Monday.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3.