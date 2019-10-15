Marion High School presenting Radium Girls play

Marion High School students are putting on a play based on a true story.

Last year, the school's Speech and Acting Team showcased a comedy. But this year, students are trying their hand at a drama.

Elizabeth Hileman, the team's coach, is excited for students to learn new skills.

"This is a way to grow their skills and to display their talents for their school and their community," Hileman says. "Moreover, so many students need an outlet in school to show their creativity; this play as an outlet for them."

The play is called Radium Girls by D.W. Gregory and the plot is as follows:

In 1926, radium was a miracle cure, Madame Curie an international celebrity, and luminous watches the latest rage—until the girls who painted them began to fall ill with a mysterious disease. Inspired by a true story, Radium Girls traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a dial painter, as she fights for her day in court. Her chief adversary is her former employer, Arthur Roeder, an idealistic man who cannot bring himself to believe that the same element that shrinks tumors could have anything to do with the terrifying rash of illnesses among his employees. As the case goes on, however, Grace finds herself battling not just with the U.S. Radium Corporation, but with her own family and friends, who fear that her campaign for justice will backfire.

Showings will take place on October 18th and 19th starting at 7 p.m.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.