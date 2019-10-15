Western Kentucky University going tobacco-free next year - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Western Kentucky University going tobacco-free next year

Posted: Updated:

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Western Kentucky University says it will begin the new year tobacco- and smoke-free.

The school is banning tobacco and vaping products beginning Jan. 1 on all properties owned, operated, leased, occupied or controlled by Western.

Public health Professor Cecilia Watkins said in a news release that the university works to provide a healthy environment for students, faculty, staff and visitors. She says the university also supports research showing health concerns related to tobacco use.

Western offers help for those who want to stop using tobacco-related products. Information is available online .

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.