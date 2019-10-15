Kentucky lawmakers offer bills to strengthen ethics laws - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky lawmakers offer bills to strengthen ethics laws

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Democratic lawmakers in Kentucky have unveiled proposals aimed at making executive branch ethics and election laws more transparent and accountable.

One bill would increase reporting of state resources used for personal or political reasons. Rep. Angie Hatton says news reports about Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's use of a taxpayer-owned aircraft motivated her to offer the measure.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that Bevin didn't give a reason for 28 of 112 trips he took using the state plane in 2016 and 2017.

The newspaper reported Bevin's campaign manager Davis Paine calls the Democrats' actions "a political stunt." Bevin is seeking a second term in the Nov. 5 election. His Democratic challenger is Andy Beshear.

Another proposal would require all candidates for statewide constitutional offices to release three years of tax returns.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.