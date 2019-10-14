Yahoo users can file claim for class-action settlement

(WSIL) -- Yahoo users can now file a claim for a piece of a $117 million class-action settlement related to massive dated breaches within the company.

If you had a Yahoo account between January 2012 and December 2016 -- including traditional Yahoo email, an accounts on Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance, tumblr or flickr -- you can get two years of free credit monitoring services by All-Clear-ID.

If you can prove that you spent time dealing with some issues related to the data breach or if you already have credit monitoring or protections services, you can receive a payment of $100.

The deadline for filing a claim is July 20, 2020. You can click here to opt in to the settlement.