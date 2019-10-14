Taco Bell seasoned beef recalled due to possible contamination - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Taco Bell seasoned beef recalled due to possible contamination

(WSIL) -- You may want to celebrate Taco Tuesday with homemade tacos instead of those you can get in a drive-thru due to a recall for taco meat sold to one popular restaurant.

Kenosha Beef International is recalling an undetermined amount of seasoned beef products that may be contaminated with metal shavings.

Specifically, the company is recalling cases containing eight 5-lb. plastic bags of "TACO BELL SEASONED BEEF Taco and Burrito Filling”.

The seasoned beef items were produced on various dates from Sept. 20, 2019 to Oct. 4, 2019 and shipped to Taco Bell locations nationwide.

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is concerned that some product may be in restaurant refrigerators.

