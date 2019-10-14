SIU celebrates 150th anniversary at this year's Homecoming - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SIU celebrates 150th anniversary at this year's Homecoming

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Monday marked the official kickoff to SIU Homecoming week.

This year's theme is “One Team, Saluki Dream: Celebrating 150 Years Strong”

SIU willl be holding several events throughout the week to celebrate. On Tuesday, there will be a volleyball tournament at Campus Lake. Wednesday, there will be a blood drive at the Student Center, and Thursday there will be a block party on Lincoln Drive in front of Pulliam (the clocktower building).

On Friday, there will be a pep rally at Faner and step show at Shryock Auditorium. Saturday, the Football Salukis will take on Youngstown State at Saluki Stadium.

You can click here to learn more about Homecoming 2019. And you can click here for a schedule of events for the week.

