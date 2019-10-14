Village manager on paid leave after hit-and-run incident - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Village manager on paid leave after hit-and-run incident

Posted: Updated:

OAK LAWN, Ill. (AP) - The village manager of a Chicago suburb is on paid leave as authorities investigate his involvement in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian.

The Oak Lawn Board of Trustees voted unanimously Monday to place Larry Deetjen on leave and appoint police Chief Randy Palmer acting village manager.

Chicago Ridge police allege the 70-year-old Deetjen on Thursday struck a 48-year-old man while driving a vehicle owned by Oak Lawn and left the scene.

Police Chief Robert Pyznarski says the victim was found unconscious on the street and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition. Pyznarski says investigators haven't been able to speak to the victim, who hasn't been identified.

Attorney Michael Walsh says Deetjen wishes the victim well but has no comment about the incident.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.