Bill would require lab testing of CBD items sold in Illinois

This week is the official kickoff to SIU Homecoming week.
This week is the official kickoff to SIU Homecoming week.
In a letter given to employees, Peabody said the closures were due to “soft market conditions that make operations uneconomic.”
In a letter given to employees, Peabody said the closures were due to “soft market conditions that make operations uneconomic.”
A proposed bill would require all CBD products sold in Illinois to meet testing requirements set by the state Department of Agriculture
A proposed bill would require all CBD products sold in Illinois to meet testing requirements set by the state Department of Agriculture
The U.S. Census Bureau is asking the 50 states for drivers' license information, months after President Donald Trump ordered the collection of citizenship information.
The U.S. Census Bureau is asking the 50 states for drivers' license information, months after President Donald Trump ordered the collection of citizenship information.
The investments were made through the DRA States' Economic Development Assistance Program.
The investments were made through the DRA States' Economic Development Assistance Program.
It's a new week, and that means a new set of nominees for the WSIL-Banterra Player of the Week.
It's a new week, and that means a new set of nominees for the WSIL-Banterra Player of the Week.
I-24 Eastbound will be closed for approximately one hour Tuesday, October 15 while crews complete road repairs.
I-24 Eastbound will be closed for approximately one hour Tuesday, October 15 while crews complete road repairs.
The Chicago Cubs say they plan to interview former Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler and Houston bench coach Joe Espada this week about their managerial opening.
The Chicago Cubs say they plan to interview former Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler and Houston bench coach Joe Espada this week about their managerial opening.
Health officials have confirmed two cases of whooping cough at Kentucky schools.
Health officials have confirmed two cases of whooping cough at Kentucky schools.
If you are in the mood for a burger this Wednesday, you may want to visit The Station Burger Co. in Paducah.
If you are in the mood for a burger this Wednesday, you may want to visit The Station Burger Co. in Paducah.