Bill would require lab testing of CBD items sold in Illinois - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bill would require lab testing of CBD items sold in Illinois

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) -- A proposed bill would require all CBD products sold in Illinois to meet testing requirements set by the state Department of Agriculture.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Rep. Bob Morgan, a Democrat from Deerfield, introduced the bill Oct. 2. Morgan says the legislation would help ensure that CBD products are safe for use.

CBD is a cannabis extract. It doesn't cause a high and can be used to alleviate anxiety or chronic pain. The products are generally unregulated.

Morgan says untested products would be removed from shelves. Non-compliance fines would start at $1,000.

Coco Meers is the co-founder of Chicago-based CBD company Equilibria. Meers says some CBD products could contain harmful pesticides or heavy metals and may not actually contain the promised amount of CBD.

------

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Illinois General Assembly - House Bill 3906

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.