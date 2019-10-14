A cold front and the chance for rain is right around the corner

(WSIL) -- Today was another gorgeous day to get outdoors and enjoy the fall weather. We saw plenty of sunshine with high temperatures warming back into the 70s, thanks to southerly winds.

Tonight will continue to stay mild with mostly clear skies and low temperatures in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow, the changes will begin. We will start the day with a bit of sunshine but as our next cold front pushes into the area cloud cover will increase. The chance for showers and storms will also return with the front, with the best chances focused in the late afternoon and evening hours. Pockets of heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Ahead of the front, afternoon high temperatures are expected to top out in the 70s. Rain chances will clear overnight Tuesday before a chilly day on Wednesday.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.